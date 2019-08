CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A court in Nebraska on Friday affirmed an alternative route for TC Energy’s Keystone XL oil pipeline that was approved by the state’s Public Service Commission, TC Energy said in a statement.

Keystone XL would ship crude from the oil marketing hub of Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska, but has been subject to years of delay because of fierce environmental and landowner opposition. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Valerie Volcovici)