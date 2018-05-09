FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 12:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Louisiana judge hands win to opponents of Bayou Bridge Pipeline

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Louisiana judge has found that the state Department of Natural Resources violated state environmental guidelines when it approved a permit for a portion of the controversial Bayou Bridge Pipeline crossing coastal wetlands.

In a decision made public on Monday, Judge Alvin Turner at the state’s 23rd Judicial District Court in Gonzales told the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to reconsider the permit and to require Bayou Bridge to develop effective environmental protection and emergency plans in the event of a spill.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IrRKac

