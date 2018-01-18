Environmental groups sue for records on Louisiana pipeline project

Three environmental groups that are fighting a proposed 162-mile pipeline across southern Louisiana have petitioned a state court to order the pipeline company to release records about land it expropriated and communications with government officials.

Filed on Tuesday by Atchafalaya Basinkeeper, Louisiana Bucket Brigade and 350 New Orleans in state court in Baton Rouge, the petition argues that the Bayou Bridge Pipeline company is subject to the state’s public records law because it is using eminent domain, a sovereign power, to take land for the pipeline.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Do95PG