U.S. Energy Secretary says activists to blame for pipeline setbacks

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Monday that he blames activists for a pair of high-profile pipeline setbacks in recent days, including a court’s decision to force Energy Transfer Partners to close its Dakota Access crude oil pipeline over its environmental impact study.

Asked during an interview on Fox Business Network if he blamed activists, he said “I do”.

“I’m not quite sure what they’re cheering except for perhaps the loss of jobs all throughout America,” he said.