April 2, 2018 / 7:10 PM / in a day

Energy Transfer says third-party service provider hit by cyber attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Pipeline and storage terminal operator Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Monday that Latitude Technology, a third party service provider, was hit by a cyber attack.

* “This situation has not impacted our operations as we are handling all scheduling in house during this time,” spokeswoman Vicki Granado said in an emailed statement.

* Latitude provides electronic data interchange (EDI) services to energy companies that allow computer-to-computer exchange of business documents

* Latitude’s EDI system is unavailable until further notice, according to a shipper notice seen by Reuters

* Energy Transfer is evaluating Latitude’s status and will be testing to assure safe file transactions, the notice said.

* EDI services re-established and undergoing testing; system is expected to be available “within the hour,” according to a notice at 12:11 p.m. on Latitude’s website on Monday

* Plano, Texas-based Latitude did not immediately respond to a request for comment

* Latitude provides services to more than 100 natural gas pipelines, storage facilities, utilities and energy marketers; customers include ExxonMobil and Chevron - website (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

