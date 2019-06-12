Industrials
June 12, 2019

U.S. and Poland sign joint defense declaration

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The United States and Poland on Wednesday signed a joint declaration affirming defense cooperation, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

“As the declaration makes very clear, the United States and Poland are not only bound by a strategic partnership, but deep common values, shared goals and a very strong and abiding friendship,” Trump said at a White House news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

