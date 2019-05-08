Pompeo tells Britain on Huawei: We want secure 5G networks for U.S. intelligence

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - The United States wants Britain to ensure 5G networks are secure and has an obligation to demand that its intelligence is held safely, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said when asked about Huawei’s role in Britain’s new 5G network.

“The United States has an obligation to ensure that places where we want to operate, places where American information is, places where we have our national security resident, they operate inside trusted networks,” Pompeo said in London.

“With respect to 5G, we continue to have technical discussions, we’re making our views very well known. From America’s perspective, each country has a sovereign right to make its own decision about how to deal with the challenge.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; Writing by William Schomberg)