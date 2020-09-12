Pompeo says U.S. 'deeply concerned' over Turkey actions in east Med

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives for a news conference with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, September 12, 2020. Petros Karadjias/Pool via REUTERS

NICOSIA (Reuters) - The United States remains ‘deeply concerned’ about Turkey’s actions in the eastern Mediterranean, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday, urging a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

Tensions in the eastern Mediterranean have risen over claims and counter claims pitting Turkey against Greece and Cyprus to maritime areas thought to be rich in natural gas.

“Countries in the region need to resolve disagreements including on security and energy resource and maritime issues diplomatically and peacefully,” Pompeo said in a fleeting trip to Cyprus on Saturday night, where he met with President Nicos Anastasiades.

“Increased military tensions help no one but adversaries who would like to see division in transatlantic unity,” he said.