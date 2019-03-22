U.S.' Pompeo says pressure on Iran, Hezbollah is working

BEIRUT, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. financial pressure on Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah is working, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday on a visit to Beirut, calling on Lebanon to stand up to the Shi’ite group which he accused of “criminality, terror and threats”.

“Our pressure on Iran is simple. It’s aimed at cutting off the funding for terrorists and it’s working,” he said in a statement after meeting Lebanese political leaders. “We believe that our work is already constraining Hezbollah’s activities.” (Reporting by Tom Perry, Angus McDowall)