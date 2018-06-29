FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 3:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S.' Pompeo met with Saudi's Al Falih, discussed energy security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed energy security at a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih on Friday in Washington, the department said.

No other details were provided in a department statement. The United States has pushed for Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries to add to oil supply to counter the U.S. effort to isolate Iran through renewed sanctions.

Saudi Arabia, the biggest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, said it wants to boost production to 11 million barrels a day to offset declining exports from Iran. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Dan Grebler)

