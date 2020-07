LOS ANGELES, July 15 (Reuters) - Volume at the Port of Los Angeles, the busiest U.S. seaport, could fall 15% in 2020 due to ongoing disruptions from the trade war with China and the novel coronavirus pandemic, Executive Director Gene Seroka said on Wednesday.

June volume at the port, the No.1 gateway for sea trade with China, fell 9.6% - including a 6.8% fall in imports and a 21.3% drop in exports.