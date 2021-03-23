Congress will address U.S. Postal Service needs in infrastructure bill -Pelosi

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that Congress will address financial needs of the U.S. Postal Service when it takes up a major infrastructure bill.

Pelosi criticized a 10-year strategic plan released by U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy earlier Tuesday that aims to eliminate $160 billion in red ink by slowing some mail deliveries and making other changes. Pelosi said Congress will ensure “the Postal Service has the resources needed to serve the American people.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)