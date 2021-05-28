U.S. Post Office plans to raise stamp price to 58 cents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service said on Friday it plans to raise the price of a first-class postage stamp to 58 cents, from 55 cents, to offset falling revenues as volumes drop.
In the past 10 years, mail volume has sunk 28%, USPS said in a statement, and is continuing to fall.
Prices for postcards, international letters and other services will increase as well, effective Aug. 29.
Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.