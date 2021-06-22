Ford to supply engines, transmissions for new U.S Postal delivery vehicles

FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will provide engines, transmissions and other parts for the next-generation U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delivery vehicles being built by Oskhosh Defense.

The USPS plans to buy a mix of electric and gasoline-powered Postal Service vehicles. Ford will provide parts for both the electric battery and internal combustion engine versions, including engines and transmissions made in Michigan, along with suspensions and other components, Ford said, declining to release financial terms.

Oshkosh Defense, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corp, in February won a contract from the USPS that could be worth more than $6 billion in total. Oshkosh said Tuesday it will assemble the delivery vehicles in South Carolina.