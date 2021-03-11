U.S. Postal Service will not close rural offices as part of revamp plan

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told lawmakers Thursday a forthcoming 10-year strategic plan will not call for closing any small or rural post offices but will propose adjustments in its network.

The U.S. Postal Service faces a $160 billion projected loss over the next decade and is looking to cut costs as it faces shrinking first-class mail volumes. “Congress must be willing and receptive to enabling us to make the necessary changes to put us on a sustainable path,” DeJoy told a U.S. House panel (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)