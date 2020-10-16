Portland General Electric shuts Oregon's only coal-fired power plant

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Portland General Electric Company (PGE) said it has permanently shut its Boardman Generating Station, the only coal-fired power plant in Oregon, to reduce air emissions.

Some of the plant’s employees will stay during 2021 and ready the facility for demolition and removal beginning in 2022. Others will retire, move to other positions with PGE, or leave the company, it said in a release dated Thursday.

The company will continue electric service with a mix of resources, including five-year contracts with the Bonneville Power Administration, Washington’s Douglas County PUD, and other independent suppliers to meet near-term needs.

PGE is also building Wheatridge facility in the Morrow County with NextEra Energy Resources, with 300 megawatts of wind and 50 megawatts of solar, augmented by 30 megawatts of battery storage.

The Wheatridge wind farm is currently in the final stages of construction and will be online this year, while the solar and storage resources will be constructed in 2021 and expected to be online before the end of next year. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)