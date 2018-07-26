FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 2:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

SoCalGas to end natgas curtailment for electric generators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) said on Wednesday the natural gas curtailment issued for electric-generator customers will end at 0500 GMT, as high temperatures forecasted across the region did not materialize to the extent.

SoCalGas earlier told its customers to expect less natural gas supplies to fuel their plants as they consume more of the fuel than usual to keep air conditioners humming during a brutal heat wave. (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

