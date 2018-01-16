FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 10:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Minnesota bank, card company sued over ex-inmate debit cards

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Minnesota community bank Sunrise Banks and prepaid card company JPay have been hit with a proposed class action accusing them of forcing thousands of prison inmates nationwide to accept high-fee debit cards to receive their own money when they are released.

Filed on Friday in Los Angeles federal court, the lawsuit accused the defendants of “unconscionable profiteering and self-dealing” by forcing the cards on financially unsophisticated ex-inmates. The cards are rife with unreasonable fees, including a $3 monthly maintenance fee and a $9.95 fee to cancel the card and receive money with a check or money order, the lawsuit said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EPu4ax

