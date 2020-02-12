IN BRIEF: Too soon to dismiss radiation lawsuit against Apple, U.S. judge rules

A federal judge in San Francisco has denied Apple’s motion to dismiss a potential class action that accuses it of understating the amount of radiofrequency (RF) radiation emitted by several iPhone models.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Monday converted the dismissal motion filed by Apple’s attorneys at Dechert into a motion for summary judgment, ordered discovery to proceed, and formally requested that the Federal Communications Commission enter an appearance as amicus in the lawsuit.

