Colonial pipeline hacking group claims responsibility for breaching 3 more companies

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Holding tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at Colonial Pipeline's Dorsey Junction Station in Woodbine, Maryland, U.S. May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Drone Base/File Photo

(Reuters) - The hacking group blamed for crippling a major U.S. pipeline company has claimed responsibility for breaking into three more companies on Wednesday, saying it was publishing hundreds of gigabytes of data from a Brazilian battery firm, a Chicago-based tech company, and a British engineering firm.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the claims. Messages seeking comment from the hackers - sent via their website - were not immediately returned.

Reporting by Raphael Satter, Editing by Franklin Paul

