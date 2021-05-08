Colonial Pipeline halts all pipeline operations after cybersecurity attack

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. refined products pipeline operator, has halted all operations after it fell victim to a cybersecurity attack on Friday, the company said.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through about 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Shri Navaratnam)