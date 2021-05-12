American Airlines to resume non-stop service on two flights hit by fuel shortage

May 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines will resume on Thursday the normal schedule of two long-haul flights out of its Charlotte, North Carolina, hub that were impacted by the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

American has reallocated resources to resume non-stop service on the two flights, he said, even as the shutdown of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline network resulting from a ransomware cyber attack entered its sixth day. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Leslie Adler)