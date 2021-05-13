REFILE-White House to monitor situation as Colonial restarts pipeline network

(Corrects to clarify it is restart of pipeline network in headline)

May 13 (Reuters) - The White House said it will stay in close contact with Colonial Pipeline and continue to offer any assistance needed as the company began to restart the nation’s largest fuel pipeline network on Wednesday.

“President Biden and the White House will monitor the situation closely in the coming days, and continue to urge Americans to just purchase what they need, and not hoard fuel, as supply is restored,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement late Wednesday. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)