Colonial say expects to "substantially" restore operational service by end of week

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, expects to “substantially” restore operational service by the end of the week, the company said Monday.

Colonial last week fell victim to a cyber attack that shut its entire network. The ransomware attack is one of the most disruptive digital ransom schemes reported and the resulting shutdown has disrupted fuel supply across the eastern United States, triggering isolated sales restrictions at retail pumps and pushing benchmark gasoline prices to a three-year high.