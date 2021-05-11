U.S. considering Jones Act waiver after pipeline hack -Transportation Dept

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The Transportation Department said on Tuesday it was evaluating whether a temporary waiver of the Jones Act is needed to ensure gasoline supply after the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline.

“The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has started the work needed to enable consideration of a temporary and targeted waiver of the Jones Act,” the department said. The Jones Act requires goods moved between U.S. ports to be carried by ships built domestically and staffed by U.S. crews. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)