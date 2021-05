FILE PHOTO: A truck passes holding tanks at Colonial Pipeline's Linden Junction Tank Farm in Woodbridge, New Jersey, U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Hussein Waaile

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline has no plan at this point to pay a ransom to decrypt data files after a ransomware attack last week forced the shutdown of its fuel pipeline network, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.