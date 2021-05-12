Colonial Pipeline has no plan to pay ransom in recent breach -sources

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline does not plan to pay the ransom demanded by hackers who have encrypted its data, according to sources familiar with the company’s response on Wednesday.

The hack prompted a pipeline shutdown that has led to panic buying and gasoline shortages in the Southeastern U.S. Colonial Pipeline is working closely with law enforcement and U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye to mitigate the damage and restore operations.

Colonial declined to comment. (Reporting by Christopher Bing and Joe Menn; Editing by Leslie Adler)