U.S. Gulf Coast CBOB gasoline spot prices rise following Exxon Baytown fire news -traders

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast CBOB gasoline cash differentials rose on Wednesday, traders said, after news that a fire broke out at Exxon Mobil Corp’s Baytown, Texas, refining and chemical plant complex.

No further details were yet available about the fire.

A2 CBOB gasoline CBOB-DIFF-USG last traded at 10.75 cents per gallon below the gasoline futures benchmark on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said. The grade traded at 13.00 cents per gallon below futures in the previous session.