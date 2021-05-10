Valero charters tanker for Gulf Coast storage amid pipeline outage - sources

FILE PHOTO: The Valero refinery next to the Houston Ship Channel is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 5, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

(Reuters) -Valero Energy chartered an oil products’ tanker for storage in the U.S. Gulf Coast on Friday amid a cyber attack that shut the Colonial pipeline, the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The tanker, called the Nave Titan, is currently in the Mississippi River in southern Louisiana, according to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data.

Nave Titan can hold up to 330,000 barrels of oil, according to the tanker data.

Other Gulf Coast refiners were looking to book tankers for storage this weekend as the outage affected shipments of refined products to the East Coast, according to the sources.

Valero did not immediately respond to a request for comment.