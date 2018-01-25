FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 2:51 AM / in 2 hours

GSK: Trial judge should have dismissed generic-Paxil suicide lawsuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

GlaxoSmithKline says a federal judge in Chicago never should have allowed a jury to consider a widow’s claim that the London-based drugmaker was to blame for the death of her husband, an attorney who committed suicide after taking a generic version of the antidepressant Paxil.

In a brief filed Monday, GSK asked the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse the jury’s April 2017 $3 million award to Wendy Dolin, saying it cannot be liable for her husband’s death because he never took Paxil. Stewart Dolin, 57, a partner at Reed Smith LLP in Chicago, jumped in front of an oncoming commuter train in 2010 after taking paroxetine hydrochloride, a generic equivalent of Paxil manufactured by Mylan Labs.

