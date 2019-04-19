Qatar's sovereign fund joins Crown Acquisitions to buy NY properties

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and private realty firm Crown Acquisitions have jointly bought a significant stake in a portfolio of prime New York retail properties owned by Vornado Realty Trust.

The statement came after Vornado had announced on Thursday that it had sold a stake in a portfolio of New York properties along Fifth Avenue and Broadway in Times Square for about $1.2 billion in cash in a deal in which it retains majority control of the assets. It had not named QIA as an investor.

QIA said it is jointly acquiring with its partner Crown Acquisitions a 24 percent stake in the portfolio of properties that are valued at $5.6 billion. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by David Evans)