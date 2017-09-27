Puerto Rico oversight board 'appreciates' offer of creditor support

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s federally appointed financial oversight board said on Wednesday that it “appreciated the expression of support from creditors” of the island’s bankrupt power utility, after those creditors earlier offered a $1 billion loan and a discount on a portion of existing debt.

The board will “carefully consider” those proposals, Natalie Jaresko, the board’s executive director, said in a statement.

“We are moving with a great sense of urgency to assess the island’s immediate rebuilding and longer-term needs for transforming the electricity sector.” (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Sandra Maler)