Creditors approached Puerto Rico with offers after Maria -official

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Creditors approached Puerto Rico’s government with offers surrounding the U.S. territory’s bankruptcy after Hurricane Maria tore through the island last month, but federal aid remains the top priority, a Puerto Rico official said on Monday.

“Any offer we’ll review it, and we’ll discuss it with the oversight board and their advisors,” said Christian Sobrino, Governor Ricardo Rossello’s official liaison to the federally appointed Financial Oversight and Management Board. The board is charged with helping Puerto Rico craft and follow a blueprint for the financial recovery from its massive debt crisis. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Grant McCool)