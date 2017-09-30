FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico oversight board asks Washington for more aid for island
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 19 days ago

Puerto Rico oversight board asks Washington for more aid for island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The oversight board in charge of resolving Puerto Rico’s debt crisis said on Saturday that its members met with Trump administration officials and members of the U.S. Congress this week to ask for increased financial assistance for the hurricane-struck island.

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, filed for the biggest-ever U.S. local government bankruptcy in May. A panel, called the Financial Oversight and Management Board, was named in August to resolve the U.S. territory’s debt and economic crisis. It consists of seven board members: four Republicans and three Democrats. (Reporting by Megan Davies in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.