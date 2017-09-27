FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico bonds hit new low in hurricane aftermath
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2017 / 7:34 PM / 22 days ago

Puerto Rico bonds hit new low in hurricane aftermath

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s benchmark general obligation bonds fell to a new low on Wednesday with prices falling to half of par value for the first time.

Bonds due in 2035 with an 8 percent coupon traded below $50 of their $100 par value with several $1 million-plus transactions, including an inter-dealer trade at $49.785, reported on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website. The island is struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, which made landfall on Sept. 20. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.