Puerto Rico wins court approval for sales tax-backed debt restructuring

Feb 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Monday approved a plan to restructure $17 billion of debt from Puerto Rico’s Sales Tax Financing Corporation, known as COFINA, marking the second deal between the bankrupt U.S. commonwealth and its creditors to win court approval.

According to Puerto Rico’s federally-created oversight board, the plan will slash debt service on the sales tax-backed debt by 32 percent over 40 years, saving Puerto Rico more than $400 million annually.

Future sales tax revenue previously pledged exclusively to COFINA will be split, with 53 percent going to COFINA bondholders and 46 percent flowing to the commonwealth government. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago and Luis Valentin Ortiz in San Juan, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)