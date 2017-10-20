FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alphabet balloon project to provide limited internet in Puerto Rico
October 20, 2017

Alphabet balloon project to provide limited internet in Puerto Rico

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc said on Friday it is collaborating with AT&T Inc to deliver limited internet connectivity to the hardest-hit areas of Puerto Rico through its “Project Loon” balloon project.

Alphabet said some AT&T customers in Puerto Rico with LTE enabled phones will now be able to access limited internet connectivity - enough to send text messages and access critical information online - from Project Loon balloons.

The island’s wireless and broadband communications networks were devastated after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico last month. (Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by G Crosse)

