Next U.S. disaster aid delayed by lawmakers' discontent-Ryan
November 30, 2017 / 5:30 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Next U.S. disaster aid delayed by lawmakers' discontent-Ryan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A new round of federal disaster aid for U.S. states and territories hit by hurricanes and wildfires probably will not be ready for Congress to approve next week when legislation to temporarily fund federal agencies moves ahead, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

Ryan, speaking at his weekly press conference, said that lawmakers representing Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Texas, Florida and Louisiana - all hit hard by hurricanes in August and September - are dissatisfied with the $44 billion White House request and are looking for changes.

Reporting By Richard Cowan

