UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate passes disaster aid bill, sends to Trump

By Richard Cowan and Amanda Becker

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday approved a new round of disaster aid to help Puerto Rico and several states recover from damage from hurricanes and wildfires.

The legislation, passed by an 82-to-17 vote, would provide $36.5 billion in emergency relief as Puerto Rico in particular struggles to regain electricity and other basic services following major, deadly hurricanes. The House of Representatives approved the bill earlier this month.

The Trump administration already has indicated it will seek another round of emergency relief from Congress. In September, Congress approved a $15.25 billion aid package, which Trump signed, to help with earlier storm damage, including Hurricane Harvey's impact in Florida, and wildfires.