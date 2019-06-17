Bankruptcy News
June 17, 2019 / 12:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Puerto Rico oversight board enters agreement to address debt claims

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s federally created financial oversight board said on Sunday it has entered into an agreement with bondholders to provide “a framework for a plan of adjustment” to address $35 billion of claims against the U.S. territory.

The agreement establishes terms for the restructuring of more than $18 billion in Puerto Rico’s General Obligation (GO) and Public Buildings Authority (PBA) debt.

The plan has the support of creditors holding about $3 billion in total GO and PBA claims, the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico said.

It expects to submit a debt-adjustment plan in Puerto Rico’s court-supervised bankruptcy for approval within 30 days, according to the statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

