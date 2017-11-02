Puerto Rico governor knocks U.S. Army Corps response in Puerto Rico

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello on Thursday said he was “very unsatisfied” with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ response regarding the island since September’s Hurricane Maria, adding that the Corps has not sent enough brigades and is “sort of punting this down the road.”

Speaking to Reuters in an interview in New York, Rossello also said his administration has some concerns about a new timeline laid out by the island’s federal oversight board calling for a revised fiscal turnaround plan for the island by December 22. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)