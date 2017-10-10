FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump asks Congress for $4.9 bln loan to help cash-strapped Puerto Rico
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 10:42 PM / 10 days ago

Trump asks Congress for $4.9 bln loan to help cash-strapped Puerto Rico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Congress on Tuesday for a $4.9 billion loan to help the cash-strapped Puerto Rican government pay its bills as it struggles to recover from devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, an administration official said.

The community disaster loan would include a $150 million advance, the administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“The $4.9 billion loan would help them with short-term liquidity problems in financing,” such as payroll and pensions, the official said. “The money cannot be used for debt service.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.