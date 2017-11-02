FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York to send 350 utility workers to Puerto Rico - Cuomo
Sections
Featured
Trump says suspect deserves death penalty
New York Truck Attack
Trump says suspect deserves death penalty
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Tax bill starts race to give Trump first major victory
Tax bill starts race to give Trump first major victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 7:17 PM / in 2 hours

New York to send 350 utility workers to Puerto Rico - Cuomo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - New York will send 350 utility workers and 220 vehicles and crews to help rebuild Puerto Rico’s energy grid, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Thursday with Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rossello.

Cuomo criticized the length of time that power restoration has taken on the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico in September. Rossello has also slammed the Army Corps of Engineers for delays in restoring the island’s grid. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.