UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico oversight panel to work on new fiscal plan for island

By Nick Brown

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The federally appointed board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances will issue parameters for revising the bankrupt U.S. territory’s fiscal turnaround plan in the wake of Hurricane Maria, the board’s executive director Natalie Jaresko said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a public meeting held by the board in San Juan, Jaresko said the board was committed to collaborating with Puerto Rico’s government to produce a new plan.

Hurricane Maria made landfall in September, decimating much of Puerto Rico’s infrastructure and knocking out power to all 3.4 million residents of Puerto Rico.

Six weeks later, only about 30 percent of power has been restored.

Before the storm, the board and Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello had agreed on a 10-year blueprint for how to reverse a decade-long recession in Puerto Rico and restructure a crushing $72 billion in debt.

But Maria, along with the smaller Hurricane Irma, which also struck Puerto Rico in September, “have fundamentally changed Puerto Rico’s reality,” Jaresko said, necessitating a new plan.

Tuesday’s meeting comes amid a power struggle between Rossello and the board over control of Puerto Rico’s response to Maria, and its broader strategy for emerging from bankruptcy.

Last week, the board called for an outside manager at Puerto Rico’s public power utility, PREPA, after the agency was criticized for signing a $300 million, no-bid contract with tiny Whitefish Energy Holdings to lead power restoration.

PREPA on Sunday agreed to cancel the contract after Rossello called for the deal to be scrapped.

Michael Byrne, acting director of Region II of the Federal Emergency Management Administration, said at Tuesday’s meeting that Maria would likely prove one of the three biggest disasters the agency has ever worked on.

Byrne said Puerto Rico homes were expected to need around 60,000 tarpaulins to replace damaged roofs, but that the agency had only installed 3,000 so far.

Byrne added that FEMA was aggressively working to meet Rossello’s goal of restoring 95 percent of power by mid-December, but stopped short of committing to meeting that benchmark.

“All I can say is that if there’s something to be done, we’re doing it,” Byrne said.