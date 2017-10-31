UPDATE 2-Puerto Rico oversight panel to work on new fiscal plan for island

(Adds dates for draft plan, details on Puerto Rico liquidity needs after Hurricane Maria)

By Nick Brown

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The federally appointed board overseeing Puerto Rico’s finances will issue parameters for revising the bankrupt U.S. territory’s fiscal turnaround plan in the wake of Hurricane Maria, the board’s executive director Natalie Jaresko said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a public meeting held by the board in San Juan, Jaresko said the board was committed to collaborating with Puerto Rico’s government, which should submit a draft of the new fiscal plan by Dec. 22. The board would respond by Jan. 12

Hurricane Maria made landfall in September, decimating much of Puerto Rico’s infrastructure and knocking out power to all 3.4 million residents of Puerto Rico.

Six weeks later, only about 30 percent of power has been restored.

Before the storm, the board and Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello had agreed on a 10-year blueprint for how to reverse a decade-long recession in Puerto Rico and restructure a crushing $72 billion in debt.

But Maria, along with the smaller Hurricane Irma, which also struck Puerto Rico in September, “have fundamentally changed Puerto Rico’s reality,” Jaresko said, necessitating a new plan.

Tuesday’s meeting comes amid a power struggle between Rossello and the board over control of Puerto Rico’s response to Maria, and its broader strategy for emerging from bankruptcy.

Last week, the board called for an outside manager at Puerto Rico’s public power utility, PREPA, after the agency was criticized for signing a $300 million, no-bid contract with tiny Energy Holdings to lead power restoration.

PREPA on Sunday agreed to cancel the contract after Rossello called for the deal to be scrapped.

Puerto Rico’s government is running out of cash and needs some $3.6 billion through the end of the year to meet expense requirements after Maria, Gerardo Portela, director of Puerto Rico’s Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority, said.

Congress has already agreed to give Puerto Rico a $4.9 billion loan to help the government make its payroll and pay other bills.

Michael Byrne, acting director of Region II of the Federal Emergency Management Administration, said at Tuesday’s meeting that Maria would likely prove one of the three biggest disasters the agency has ever worked on.

Byrne said Puerto Rico homes were expected to need around 60,000 tarpaulins to replace damaged roofs, but that the agency had only installed 3,000 so far.

Byrne stopped short of committing to meeting Rossello’s benchmark of restoring 95 percent of power by mid-December.

“All I can say is that if there’s something to be done, we’re doing it,” Byrne said.