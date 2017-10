WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Whitefish Energy Holdings on Friday defended its power contract with Puerto Rico’s electric utility, saying the small Montana firm secured the deal legitimately and welcomed an audit of its work.

“The contract was done in good faith with PREPA (Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority)” and “speaks for itself,” Whitefish spokesman Ken Luce told MSNBC in an interview, adding later: “There’s nothing there.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)