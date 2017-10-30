FBI investigates Puerto Rico power contract - WSJ

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a $300 million contract that Puerto Rico’s government power company awarded to a U.S.-based energy startup, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The contract between Whitefish Energy Holdings and Puerto Rico’s bankrupt power utility came under fire after it was revealed last week that the terms were obtained without a competitive public bidding process.

Whitefish had more than 350 workers and 2,500 tons of heavy equipment on the ground for rebuilding electrical lines destroyed in Hurricane Maria, raising concern about Puerto Rico's management of federal disaster-relief funds to the island, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2zjM0vi)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, multiple congressional committees and local auditors have begun requesting documents about the deal, according to the WSJ.

Whitefish and the FBI’s office in Puerto Rico were not immediately available for comments. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)