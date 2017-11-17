FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico utility head Ramos resigns - government source
November 17, 2017 / 5:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Puerto Rico utility head Ramos resigns - government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The head of Puerto Rico’s troubled utility has resigned following the slow restoration of power after Hurricane Maria, according to a government source.

Ricardo Ramos, who was named head of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority in 2016, has resigned from the indebted utility amid the utility’s difficulty in restoring power to the island and criticism over controversial contracts.

Maria knocked out power to all 3.4 million residents in the U.S. territory in late September, and only about half the island has been restored. (Reporting By Nick Brown and Jessica Resnick Ault in New York)

