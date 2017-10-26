U.S. House panel seeks documents on Puerto Rico utility repair contract

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. Congressional committee on Thursday set a Nov. 2 deadline for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to provide information related to its $300 million contract with a small Montana firm for repairing the utility’s infrastructure following damage by Hurricane Maria.

“Specifically, the size and terms of the contract, as well as the circumstances surrounding the contract’s formation, raise questions regarding PREPA’s standard contract awarding procedures,” the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, Rob Bishop, said in a letter to PREPA’s executive director, Ricardo Ramos.