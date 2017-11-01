FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House seeks details on FEMA role in Puerto Rico power contracts
November 1, 2017

U.S. House seeks details on FEMA role in Puerto Rico power contracts

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives’ energy committee on Wednesday said it wants more information about the role played by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in contracts for rebuilding Puerto Rico’s power grid after Hurricane Maria.

In a letter to FEMA, the committee outlined a series of concerns and questions about contracts between Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and two companies: Whitefish Energy Holdings and Cobra Acquisitions LLC, a subsidiary of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Richard Cowan; Editing by Tom Brown)

